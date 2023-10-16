Citigroup Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $35.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 5.0 %

Pfizer stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,477,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,690,629. The stock has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 167,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 11.7% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.