Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.89. 15,432,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,389,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

