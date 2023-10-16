Citigroup Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $17.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

PR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PR

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,584. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Permian Resources has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 4.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock valued at $323,964,402 in the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,537,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 51.4% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 279,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 94,827 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $572,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.