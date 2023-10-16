Citigroup Trims Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price to $48.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

