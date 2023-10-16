Citigroup Upgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to “Buy”

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

ERJ stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Embraer has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

