CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.84. CleanSpark shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 4,983,156 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, September 25th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

CleanSpark Trading Up 9.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

