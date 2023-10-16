CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $61.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

CMS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.53. 1,042,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,021. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,747,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $115,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth about $99,270,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

