Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in September

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,506,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 1,278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,510.7 days.

Shares of COCSF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

