Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,408,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $230.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.4% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

