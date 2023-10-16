Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of COGT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.38. 12,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,902. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on COGT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
