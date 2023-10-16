Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of COGT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.38. 12,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,902. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 6.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,666 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% in the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,856,000 after purchasing an additional 435,592 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COGT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COGT

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.