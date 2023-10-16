Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $73.43

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.43, but opened at $77.61. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $75.46, with a volume of 3,612,564 shares traded.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,072 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,912. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 57,583 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.8% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $8,765,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 130,425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

