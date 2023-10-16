Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,621 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CL opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.