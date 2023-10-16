CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 5.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 154,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,005,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 39.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 237,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 32.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

