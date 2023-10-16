Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

TCFC opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2,613.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 600.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Financial by 96.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.