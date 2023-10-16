Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.62%. On average, analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.72. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,762.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman acquired 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.82 per share, with a total value of $66,997.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,704.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,762.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,981 shares of company stock worth $213,257. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

