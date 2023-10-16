Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $746.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
