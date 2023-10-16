Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Lowered by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after buying an additional 1,810,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

CAG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. 1,397,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

