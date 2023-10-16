ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 67,306 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $50,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $124.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.