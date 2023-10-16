Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $231.69 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.