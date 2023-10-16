Contrasting NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Free Report) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Oculus VisionTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oculus VisionTech and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculus VisionTech 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Oculus VisionTech.

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and NetScout Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -2.92 NetScout Systems $916.86 million 2.17 $59.65 million $0.85 32.49

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Oculus VisionTech. Oculus VisionTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oculus VisionTech and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculus VisionTech N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 6.83% 5.75% 4.08%

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Oculus VisionTech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oculus VisionTech

(Get Free Report)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection. The company was formerly known as USA Video Interactive Corp. and changed its name to Oculus VisionTech, Inc. in January 2012. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.