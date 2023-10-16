Contrasting Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 17.16% 6.64% 0.66% Mid-Southern Bancorp 14.77% 4.89% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Provident Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $41.06 million 2.15 $8.59 million $1.21 10.40 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.88 million 3.27 $1.88 million $0.60 16.75

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Provident Financial pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. It also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. The company operates through full-service banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.