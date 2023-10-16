Contrasting RXO (NYSE:RXO) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A RXO 3 10 5 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MingZhu Logistics and RXO, as provided by MarketBeat.

RXO has a consensus price target of $20.81, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given RXO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and RXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $114.07 million 0.12 $1.90 million N/A N/A RXO $4.23 billion 0.53 $92.00 million $0.11 175.64

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Summary

RXO beats MingZhu Logistics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Free Report)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.