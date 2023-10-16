Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.48. 1,022,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,074,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

