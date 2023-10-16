Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 28,902 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 933.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.31. 555,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,727. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

