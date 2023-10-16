Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $211,000 Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,184,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 335,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 563.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 198,263 shares during the period.

Shares of FAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

