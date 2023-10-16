Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,652,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 2,614.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 249,505 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SIHY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

About Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

