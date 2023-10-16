Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,539,000 after buying an additional 626,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after buying an additional 211,710 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,129,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GTO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.25. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,027. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

