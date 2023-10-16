Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Simulations Plus accounts for 0.5% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $48,895.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,812.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.41 million, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 0.57. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

