Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $84.18.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

