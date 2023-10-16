Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 360,999 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,999 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 24.0% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $31,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 85,133 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 574,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,840. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

