Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,103,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.31. 40,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,168. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

