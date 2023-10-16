Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NUMG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,970 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $343.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

