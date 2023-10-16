Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires 1,208 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises about 2.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WRB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 118,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,477. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

