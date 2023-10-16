Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.12% of Avid Technology worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $26.93. 19,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.15. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

