Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,834 shares during the quarter. Primis Financial makes up 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.00. 1,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,734. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $31,062.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,725.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

