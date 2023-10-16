Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the period. MYR Group makes up 6.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Up 1.4 %

MYR Group stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MYR Group news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

