Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $8.40 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 4.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 793,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,416. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

