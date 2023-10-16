Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 2,814 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $314,842,000,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.97. The company had a trading volume of 148,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,847. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $283.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

