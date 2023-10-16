Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 3,430 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.66. 95,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,688. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.