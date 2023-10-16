Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 4,802 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 3.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $76.30. 335,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

