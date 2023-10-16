Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 61,512 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,512 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.53. 2,007,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155,346. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

