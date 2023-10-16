Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 663 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,960. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

