Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,685,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 2,310,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.
Corus Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,094. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.
Corus Entertainment Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0226 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is -2.83%.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
