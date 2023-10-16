Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,685,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 2,310,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,094. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Corus Entertainment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.0226 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is -2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

