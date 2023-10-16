COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,400 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 876,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,584.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation stock remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

