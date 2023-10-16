Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $569.85. 162,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,412. The company has a market capitalization of $252.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

