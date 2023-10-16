Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $572.53. The stock had a trading volume of 329,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

