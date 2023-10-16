Costello Asset Management INC Sells 151 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 5.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

