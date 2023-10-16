Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,616,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,516,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

