Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS GCOW traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 241,677 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.