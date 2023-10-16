Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,523 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,623 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up 0.5% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. 3,043,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,353. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

